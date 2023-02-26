CLARKSVILLE
Commissioners court
to meet Monday
The Red River County Commissioners Court plans to consider approval of the 2022 outside fiscal audit and contracting with various government entities for the May 6 election when commissioners meet Monday in the County Annex, 209 N. Walnut at 9 a.m.
Commissioners also plan to consider an interlocal agreement between the Red River County Jail and the Sabine Valley Regional MHMR center and setting a date for the annual Red River County Tire Cleanup.
David Money
Trash privatization, drainage topics at Paris City Council meeting
The subjects of trash privatization and ongoing drainage problems within the city are expected to be hot topics when Paris City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Agenda items include discussion and possible action on a contract with Solid Waste Specialists to prepare a Request for Proposals for outsourcing the collection of both residential and commercial garage as well as a public hearing on both a change to the city’s Comprehensive Plan and a zoning change to allow several duplexes at the corner of 20th NE and E. Cherry streets.
In other action, the council is to consider a seniority pay change for firefighters, is expected to welcome Kimmie Showton as the city’s new Community Outreach Coordinator for the Paris Police Department and also is to act on the appointment of a liaison to serve on the Paris Development Code Planning & Zoning Sub-Committee.
In addition to receiving a 2022 annual report from the Paris Economic Development Corp, counselors are expected to declare unopposed candidates in Districts 4 and 5 for the May 6 General Election to be elected to office and to determine that no General Election will be held in those districts.
Public hearings for Comprehensive Plan Amendment and zoning change requests also are scheduled in the 3800 block of SE Loop 286 and part of 3755 Jefferson Road to allow a commercial business while another request is for changes to allow duplexes at 1307 E. Polk Street.
Council is to convene into executive session to discuss ongoing negotiations with two business prospects known by the code names Project Red Maple and Project Clydesdale.
Mary Madewell
County commissioners
to proclaim FFA week
Lamar County Commissioners are expected to proclaim Feb. 18-25 as Future Farms of America Week in Lamar County ,are to receive a Racial Profiling Report from the sheriff’s office and are set to approve several interlocal agreements when the court meets at 9 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
Other agenda items include possible approval of the trade-in of two 2018 Ford Explorers, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2020 Ford Explorer toward the purchase of a 2021 or newer Ford Crew Cab 4WD pickup for the sheriff’s department. The letting of bids for bridge work in Precinct 2 also is anticipated.
Expected interlocal agreements include one with the City of Paris for a grant application for a combined Motor Vehicle Crime Task Force, another with the city for a 2023 Byme Justice Assistance Grant Program Award and one with the City of Deport for county equipment assistance with street repair.
Commissioners are expected to approve winter storm weather compensation for elected officials and employees during the houses of office closer at the courthouse from noon Jan. 30 through 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.
Mary Madewell
PJC Regents to approve tuition rate for 2023-2024
The Paris Junior College Board of Regents is expected to approve the tuition rate for 2023-2024 when it meets at 7 p.m. Monday in Room 101 of the college’s math and science building, 2400 Clarksville St.
It will also consider approving investment brokers for 2023 and an early start agreement to order electrical switchgear for the Bobby Walters Workforce Training Center.
Other items on the agenda include consideration of the continuance of a depository contract with Guaranty Bank and Trust for two years, among various reports on grant funding, et cetera.
Regents are also expected to consider action on its prohibited technologies policy to comply with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order before adjournment.
Nic Huber
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.