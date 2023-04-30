Many hours of work spent over several months paid off for members of area Girl Scout troops when they learned they won the People’s Choice award from the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas Cookie Box Creations competition in February. They didn’t learn they had won the award until last month when the online voting officially ended.
“Each year the Girls Scout organization comes up with a theme. This year the theme was national parks, “ said 17-year-old Mylee Anderson, who is a student at Paris High School.
The team members picked Saguaro National Park in Arizona, home of the tree-like cacti.
“We thought we could do something with that,” she said.
So, the team set about creating a desert scene of cacti and a roadrunner made of cookie boxes.
The boxes came in flat, said troop leader Billie Anderson, “ so, no we didn’t have to eat all the cookies.”
But the girls did have to come up with the park’s design.
“We each did parts of it,” said scout Ryan Macchia, 13 and a seventh-grade student at Paris Junior High School. “I made one of the little cacti.
Anderson’s main contribution to the project was a roadrunner zipping around the cacti.
“I was inspired by the roadrunner cartoon,” Mylee said.
The girl scouts met weekly starting in November at the home of Jackson Little, who served as their project mentor, to plan, design and build the desert scene.
“We built it before and we assembled it at the Galleria in Dallas,” Macchia said.
This was not Mylee’s first time to compete in the annual competition.
“Carly (Patterson) and I competed before,” she said. “The theme was pioneering women and we picked Selena.”
The other competition she was in was women authors and her team made a scene to evoke Beatrice Potters’ books, “Peter Rabbit,” and “The Tale of Squirrel Nutkins.”
“This was my first year,” Macchia said.
Both girls said they get a lot out of scouting
Mylee has been a scout for 12 years and Macchia for eight years.
“I feel like it really prepares me for the future and I get to make a lot of friends,” Mylee said.
Macchia said she likes the accepting nature of the scouting program.
“It gives me confidence,” she said.
“I was pretty impressed with how well they all worked together,” Billie said, noting that Little provided a lot of encouragement and direction.
“He helped with the engineering and was there to answer questions,” she said.
“And we had a lot of questions,” Macchia said.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
