A majority of Paris ISD families plan to send their child to school for in-person classes when school starts Sept. 8, but enough plan to use the district’s new remote learning opportunities that class sizes will be manageable during the Covid-19 pandemic, administrators said Monday.
About 70% of the 3,200 families that have responded to the district’s back-to-school survey say they will send their child to school during the first grading period, Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon told trustees Monday. About 600 surveys remained unanswered, she said, adding there are some families that have not yet committed to in-person or remote learning to start the school year.
About 795 students in the district do not have a device for remote learning and 307 do not have internet access, survey results showed. Earlier this month, Paris ISD joined the Operation Connectivity Interlocal Acquisition Agreement with Region 4 Education Service Center, which helped it to buy 1,000 Chromebooks and 500 AT&T WiFi internet connectivity devices at a cost of $348,000. A portion of that is funded by the state, leaving the district to pay about $174,000.
All families opting for remote learning will be required to sign the district’s Issued Device Agreement form, and they will be required to pay a refundable security deposit of $25 per Chromebook and $10 per hotspot device, Dixon said. The agreement form will inform families of the devices’ costs, which they will be responsible for if the device is lost or broken. The security deposit will be returned at the end of the school year or when the devices are returned, Dixon said. If a device is not returned or paid for, the district will not be obligated to provide that student with another device, she added.
The devices are tagged in the library’s system, and the district will be able to shut them down remotely “so that even if we can’t use them, you can’t use it either,” Dixon said.
“Either bring it back, or you’ll have a device that’s not usable,” she added.
The remote learning will be available for in-person students who must be absent from the campus for any reason so they can be counted as present, Dixon said. That student would need to log into the remote system and complete the day’s assignments to get attendance credit, and it’s the family’s choice to allow them to do so. Taking the absence is an option, Dixon said.
“That’s just an opportunity for them not to get behind,” she said. “We’re not forcing any of them. If they want to take the absence, that’s on them. It’s up to the parent.”
As for transportation, 666 families responding to the district’s survey say they will send their children to school by bus. Superintendent Paul Jones said the reduced need for bus transportation means some routes will be combined while maintaining physical distancing guidelines for bus riders. Bus drivers who find themselves without a route will be given other duties, such as being an aide or sanitizing buses between rides, Jones said.
Students on the bus will need to wear a mask unless there is a medical reason they shouldn’t, Dixon said, and students will be issued bus badges to help drivers know which students have been registered as bus riders with the district. That’s important to the district’s efforts to maintain physical distancing policies, Jones said.
Lunches will be available via curbside pick-up. Families with students in different grade levels may pick up all student meals from the campus where the highest grade student attends, Dixon said. The school district is continuing its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2020-21 school year. Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced price, and paid student meals. This new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.
Campus start and end times have been adjusted to both accommodate staggered drop-off and pick-up times and to ensure students receive the required 75,600 instructional minutes for the school year. Givens Early Childhood Center’s time was extended the most with 20 minutes with the remaining campuses getting an additional 10 to 15 minutes per day. The new start and finish times will be posted to the Covid-19 Resources page on the district’s website, parisisd.net.
The Covid-19 Resources page also includes the district’s re-entry plans, a self-reporting form for teachers and parents when Covid-19 infection is suspected and videos in which district and campus administrators directly address families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.