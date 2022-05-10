PATTONVILLE – Prairiland High School’s gymnasium was filled to the brim Saturday evening with smiling faces, singing and dancing, as hundreds of people turned out for the school’s Country Legends talent show and spaghetti dinner, raising money for the Prairiland Beta Club’s upcoming trip to nationals. When all was said and done, they’d raised roughly $17,473.
“This goes a long way in sending our 43 kids advancing to nationals to Nashville, Tennessee,” said Shawonna Rhoades, Prairiland Beta Club sponsor. “This will really help with the expenses of sending the kids, so it’s really huge.
“We’ve got 17 premiere performers who are going to be a part of opening the ceremony, so we’ve got to go down early. Add to that all the other kids competing in things like special talent, group talent, show choir and more, and the costs really start to add up.”
Over the course of the evening, country, gospel and rock acts took to the stage, with more than a few comedic musical groups delighting attendees as well.
“The acts have been great,” said Dustin May, Prairiland Beta Club’s show choir director. “We got to see some really top notch musicians and performers tonight. It’s been a blast.”
Many of the acts involved uproarious costumes, with singers taking to the stage dressed up like Dolly Parton, George Jones and many more iconic faces from music history.
Add to that the fact that many acts, such as the one with the pseudonym “Harry Pitts,” were comedic and had those in attendance howling with laughter.
All the while, people were able to bid on several items, including pieces of art, memorabilia, packages of gift cards and more in the silent auction, and the spaghetti dinner helped raise funds as well.
This marked a return for the Country Legends show, which had been put on hold the past two years during the Covid-19 pandemic, and May said it felt good to be back in action.
“It feels great being back and doing this again; we’re loving it,” he said.
Rhoades agreed, and said she was amazed at the turnout given its absence for the past two years.
“I’m just amazed,” she said with a wide smile. “This community never ceases to impress me. The musicians work really hard for months to put this on, and it’s great to see all these people come out and support them and support the Beta Club. We could not be successful without them.”
At the national Beta convention, Prairiland will be competing this year in special talent, group talent, show choir, several academic competitions and several arts and media competitions.
Among the students who will be going to the national competition is Addison Brown, who will take part as a member of the group talent and show choir teams, as well as a competitor in the mixed media art field.
“I’m really excited to finally go,” Brown said. “The last two years, it’s been virtual. So this will be my first time actually getting to go and compete in person.”
“We wouldn’t be able to do anything without the support of the community,” Rhoades said. “Their support is vital to us, and so it’s great to see all these people.”
