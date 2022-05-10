CLARKSVILLE – Red River Commissioners have a problem with a leaky roof in the 1885 courthouse so they took a step to fix the problem at Monday’s meeting in the County Annex building.
The commissioners voted to apply for a grant from the Texas Historic Commission under its Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program for emergency roof repair.
The grant is a copay and the repairs could run as high as $1 million.
The courthouse was remodeled in 2000, but the county has had problems with leaks since that time, County Judge L.D. Williamson said.
The commissioners later approved LJA Telecom’s request to lay optic fiber on country road right-of-ways after getting assurance that it would not interfere with keeping the areas mowed.
Ken Bailey, the senior project manager, and Josh Lenber, project manager, assured commissioners if anything did go wrong then it would be on the company.
LJA is doing the engineering work for Spectrum.
While some of the cable will be laid along county roads, but most of the project will be along US 37 and 90% of the project will be aerial.
The project will begin sometimes later this year and will increase high speed internet coverage in the county, representatives said.
Commissioners also proclaimed May as Mental Health Awareness Month in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.