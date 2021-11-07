Tickets to the City of Paris’ annual Breakfast with Santa event are now on sale at the Public Works Office, 50 W. Hickory St., or at the Santa Hut, which will begin operation Nov. 20.
Tickets are $10 for children and $5 for adults, and each child must be accompanied by an adult. Everyone entering the facility must have a ticket, including infants and grandparents. A total of 100 children’s tickets will be sold first-come, first-served.
Breakfast with Santa includes a hot pancake breakfast with all the trimmings, a gift for each child and a visit with pictures with Santa. Mrs. Claus will also be on hand, as well as Santa’s elves, who will help kids make holiday crafts to take home and enjoy.
The event is scheduled for 9 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 11 at the Lamar County Fairgrounds, 570 E. Center St.
