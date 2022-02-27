CLARKSVILLE – The Red River County Commissioners plan to consider approving financing for a 2023 Mack P164T tractor for Precinct 3 with Bancorp when commissioners meet at 9 a.m. Monday in the Red River County Annex, 200 N. Walnut.
Commissioners are set to vote on allowing Precinct 1 Commissioner Donnie Gentry to accept a check for $800 from Kollin Hunt Forestry for road damage on FM 1455.
Precinct 2 Commissioner David Hutson plans to ask the other commissioners for permission to bid and buy a John Deere 640 Tractor 4x4 with a side boom mower as well as a supply of bridge timber.
Gentry also plans to ask for permission to buy a semi and a 12-year dump truck.
Commissioners also plan to acknowledge County Auditor Camille Hines’ completion of continuing education hours in Family Medical Leave Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.