When a call comes into law enforcement, the dispatcher on the end of the line most likely is the only calm voice amidst chaos, whether it be a medical emergency, a hostage situation or some other type of criminal activity in progress.
This is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week in Lamar County as proclaimed by the Commissioners’ Court on Monday, a tribute to the behind-the-scenes heroes at the Paris Police Department and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.
A visit to the recently updated communications center at the sheriff’s office revealed a room filled with computer screens, five each at two dispatch consoles and a back-up station or two for times when traffic is extra heavy.
“Dispatch has come a long way in my 17 years,” communications supervisor Taneesha Edwards said during a seemingly quiet afternoon. “When I started, we had a telephone and one computer screen, and basically pen and paper. Now, we are pretty much all digitized, and we have eight regular phone lines and two 911 lines. Sometimes they all seem to ring at once.”
The sheriff’s office alone handled 33,000 calls last year, dispatching for county emergency personnel, sheriff deputies, 19 volunteer fire departments, the City of Reno police, constables, state troopers, game wardens and school police departments.
“The telecommunications profession is highly challenging, tremendously stressful, but extremely rewarding as all calls for service start here,” Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass told commissioners Monday as he noted varied responsibilities.
In addition to calls for service and the dispatch of emergency personnel, whether by radio or by computer-assisted dispatch in patrol cars out in the field, crews enter warrants and protective orders into the system, manage severe weather events and keep the department’s social media site updated.
Cass defined dispatchers as “unsung heroes behind the scenes.”
“When everything just goes crazy out there and folks in need may be screaming on the line for help, they just need someone to come,” Cass said. “Dispatchers have to calmly work through those situations. And after it is over, they have to get up and go get a breath and then get back in those chairs and go again.”
At the Monday meeting, Edwards thanked commissioners for the revamped communication center and for upgraded technology.
“We’re getting into the 21st century of dispatching with our CAD system, and I know the sheriff makes fun of us with five monitors, but we need two more,” Edwards said. “I mean, it’s just continually rolling, and we’re finally getting to where we need to be in being a professional communication center, not just a room with a bunch of people. I appreciate that; and, I appreciate you guys.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.