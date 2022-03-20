The North Lamar ISD board is to conduct a public hearing on the district’s annual performance report and receive an update on bond projects when trustees meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St.
The board also is expected to approve a 2022-2023 school calendar, appoint a board member to serve on the Teacher of the Year selection committee and move the May 9 board meeting to May 12.
Other agenda items include an attendance and enrollment report, policy update for academic achievement class ranking and consideration of a Texas Association of School Board risk management fund interlocal participation agreement. The board will meet in executive session to consider proposed renewal, non-renewal and termination of professional personnel.
