In a weekend stuffed with activities and visitors from out of town, the Archers For Christ group brought in 317 shooters for the Texas Archery Shooters Association competition.
“It went extremely well,” said David Tyler, an organizer of the event. “Everyone here was bragging about our courses, setup and everything about this area.”
The state competition ran Saturday and Sunday at the range, located northwest of Paris. There were 42 categories, ranging from seniors to youth to shoot the ASA targets, which rely on 3D targets. Local Boy Scouts guided parking during the competition, Tyler added, and he thanked them.
“They were a tremendous help,” he said.
And talking with the competitors on Saturday showed how much the archers appreciated the effort to put on the state tourney.
“It’s nice. It’s a really nice range,” Rebecca Bellemin said. “It was a 30-target range, and we had to shoot all 30, going in groups of three, four or five.”
Keith Standefer, of Mount Pleasant, said he lagged as the competition went up, but he had fun, and he always enjoys shooting on the AFC range.
“I was starting out pretty strong and slowly got more tired,” he said. “My last three shots didn’t feel as solid. I like shooting at Archers for Christ. Their course is really fun.”
Standifer added he got to spend a lot of time with his friend, who did better at the competition than he did.
“We had a good time,” he said, “and he shot well.”
After the first day’s shooting, three friends got together and said it was good to see some people after a low competition year.
“It was a challenging course and nice to see some friendly faces,” said Travis Schmidt, who drove with his friend, Hunter Leverett, from the Victoria area for the competition.
The winners of the competition were Easton Greg for youth pins male, Eliya Hughes for youth pins female, Jesse Jewell for youth open male, Tara Easterling for youth open female, Laramy Smith for youth barebow recurve, Hunter Brinkley for young adult pins male, Kevin Turner for young adult open male, Summer McArthur for young adult open female, Rhonda Calhoun for women’s pro, Diane Massey for women’s traditional, Kyna Stephens for womens known 50, Stacey Phetteplace for womens known 45, Chaney Elliott for womens known 40, Cheyenne Blackwell for womens hunter, Marvin Mullen for super senior, Barbara Robinette for senior womens known, Marty Surber for senior open, Sammy Beene for senior master known, Enoch Phetteplace for senior known 50, Chris Hansen for senior known 45, Marty Chambers for senior hunter, Jeremy Bell for semi pro, Ross Elliott for Olympic recurve, Robby Clark for men’s traditional, Nathan Brooks for mens pro, Lorenzo Lozano for men’s open 45, Tim Yohman for men’s open 40, Joshua Brownlee for men’s hunter elite, Anderson Oliva for known 50, Michael Zitterich for known 45, Jason Cox for known 40, Brody Terry for junior eagle, Kenneth Davis for hunter, Denver Johnson for eagle pins male, Shaylan Steeley for eagle pins female, Crash Dehoyos for eagles open male, Blayke Barlow for eagle open female, Randy Rangel for crossbow 45, Fred Berg for crossbow 40, John Tewksbury for bow novice and Ron Olive for barebow recurve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.