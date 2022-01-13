Three North Lamar High School choir students have been selected to perform in the Texas All-State Music Ensemble. More than 70,000 students initially enter the TMEA All-State competitive process; 1,875 students are selected to perform in 18 All-State ensembles.
All-State performances will be held as part of the annual TMEA Clinic and Convention on Feb. 9-12, where more than 30,000 people from around the world will attend 275 workshops and 100 performances and visit 1,200 exhibit booths at the nation’s largest music educators convention.
This year’s convention theme is Celebrating Music Together, as the organization returns for their first in-person convention since 2020.
Bonnie Dong, Jillian Jones and Mackenna Miller, members of the North Lamar HS Choir, will perform with the Texas All-State Small School Mixed Choir in San Antonio on Feb. 12, at the Henry B. González Convention Center.
The students were selected for the choir through a competitive process in district, region and area levels.
Dong sings soprano; this is her second time to perform as part of the All-State Choir. She is the daughter of Mike and May Dong.
Jones sings alto; this will be Jillian’s third time to perform in the All-State Choir. She is the daughter of Cory and Melissa Jones.
Miller sings alto; this will be Makenna’s first time to perform in the All-State Choir. She is the daughter of Joanie Hedrick.
The competitive process to select the All-State Choirs begins in auditions hosted by 33 TMEA Regions. Individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part. From this ranking, a select group of musicians advances from their Region to compete against musicians from other areas in eight TMEA Area competitions. The highest-ranking musicians qualify to perform in a TMEA All-State music group. Only the top 2.6% of musicians who initially audition become All-State musicians.
For the All-State concert schedule and conductor information, go to the Performances section of www.tmea.org/convention.
