A huge Fortune 500 company tractor-trailer pulls up to a site on the isolated White Mountain Apache Reservation in Cibecue, Arizona, where hundreds are waiting to greet Au’ Inca, Door of Hope, volunteers who bring friendship, hope and much needed supplies.
The little known national nonprofit organization based in Paris gives hope to people living in isolated, remote areas on Native American Reservations in Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and other parts of the United States, and to a limited degree in Mexico.
Au’ Inca, Door of Hope, a 501 C nonprofit organization, was inspired by Ramona Hill and her late husband, Terry Hill, a longtime local barber, civic leader and former North Lamar ISD trustee. He died in September 2020, and today his wife carries on Au’ Inca as the organization continues to provide hope and support for thousands.
Ramona Hill, the daughter of the late Ralph Taylor, founder of Bethel Temple Church, 1315 SE Loop 286, and Virgina Taylor, tells how God inspired her to serve these often forgotten people who sometimes live with 20 family members in a residence, often without electricity and running water.
“I’ve always wanted to be a missionary, and in 1995 along with my son, Robert Campbell, I visited the White Mountain reservation,” Hill said. “I remember passing out shoes that I had bought from K-Mart, and a little boy came up for a pair of shoes and I had passed them all out. My heart broke as I looked down at his sock feet.”
Then a lady approached to bring back a pair of shoes that did not fit her grandson.
“They were Star Wars tennis shoes that just fit the little boy,” Hill said. “I walked outside, wept, and told God that I would help these people if He would help me.”
Then a single mom, Ramona married Terry Hill in 2001, and soon the couple became actively involved in missionary work, resulting in the formation of Au Inca in 2002.
“We decided we would give it 100 percent of our time and finances,” the wife said. “We borrowed our first truck and trailer from David Glass,” Hill said from a 10,000-square-foot warehouse in Northeast Paris filled with nonperishable food items, clothing, toys and more. “Now we take semi-trucks. Never despise small beginnings, especially when God blesses them.”
The organization has many relationships with Fortune 500 companies. A vital relationship began in 2006 when Hill called one company’s main office, and by chance, a top official answered the phone because his secretary was away from her desk.
“I asked him to give me five minutes to explain what we do,” Hill said. “And when I got done, he said, ‘Well, you had me at three, but I was wanting to hear you out.’ And that was the beginning of a great relationship.”
Today, the organization plans several trips a year to include the White Mountain Apache Tribe in Cibecue, Arizona, the Navajo Tribe in Shiprock, New Mexico, and to the Monument Valley Navajo reservation in Utah. In Arizona, the group supports the Theodore Roosevelt Indian School in Fort Apache, Arizona.
“We have hundreds of volunteers who come from all across the United States,” Hill said. “They help with our children and teen programs, food distribution, services, prayer teams, school programs and door-to-door visitation. Not only have our volunteers become a part of our Au’ Inca family, they have made long lasting friendships within our group and with people on the reservations.”
In 2021 alone, Au’ Inca served 1,456 families, 4,961 individuals, 618 children with roughly $600,000 in donated items. Au Inca is supported by a board of directors with representatives from several states along with donors to include businesses, churches, organizations and many individuals.
