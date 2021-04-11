City of Bogata Website
BOGATA — The Bogata City Council will discuss and possibly take action on the city’s emergency management plan at Monday night’s meeting.

The council also plans to discuss mosquito spraying, economic development projects and the Community Development Block Grant the city is applying for.

The city will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the community center, 201 2nd St. NW.

Kim Cox is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6965 or at kim.cox@theparisnews.com.

