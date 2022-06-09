One life was claimed in a wreck Tuesday morning along Loop 286, as a motorcyclist lost control of her vehicle and collided with a car headed south.
The motorcyclist, a 58-year-old Greenville woman, entered the Loop on the northbound side from a private drive in the 2800 block, when she lost control.
Paris Police Department Public Information Officer Curtis Garrett said it is currently unknown what caused her to lose control of her motorcycle.
She crossed both northbound lanes, the median and then the southbound lanes, where she was struck by a car headed south as it crossed the southbound lane. The woman was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained fatal injuries.
She was transported to Paris Regional Medical Center and was later pronounced deceased.
The other driver, who was in a Volvo, did not claim any injuries in the collision, Garrett said.
Garrett urged drivers to use caution when entering Loop 286, and to be attentive to the other vehicles.
“Any part of the Loop — or any street or road — is dangerous if you do not drive defensively,” Garrett said. “There have been 27 accidents reported on the Northeast Loop from FM 195 to highway 82 East since Jan. 1.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.