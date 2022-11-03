A North Lamar Independent School District teacher’s aide has been terminated after her arrest on alleged assault charges following incidents caught on a secret video camera from Oct. 12-13.
Details were at first scarce on the investigation, suspension, firing and eventual arrest of April Lynn Farmer, 37, of Powderly, on Oct. 26. Farmer was turned over to custody of Lamar County sheriff’s officials at the Lamar County jail the day she was arrested.
However, new details into the allegations against Farmer were revealed Thursday, Nov. 3, after The Paris News' reporter Nic Huber obtained the official affidavit filed by North Lamar ISD police officer Joe David Tuttle.
According to the probable cause complaint filed by Tuttle, another school employee at Aaron Parker Elementary School reported alleged assaults by Farmer on three autistic students at the school.
The unnamed staffer told district Assistant Superintendent Leslie Watson and school principal Kristin Hughes of the alleged incidents, providing four video clips to staff on Oct. 17. The videos of the incidents were secretly recorded with an iPad tablet device.
On the video given to school district officials and police, Farmer was alleged to have committed the following reported actions from Oct. 12 through Oct. 13:
• Farmer was allegedly caught on video shoving a male autistic student to the ground and spanking his "bottom" for no known reason.
• Farmer was allegedly caught on video applying hand sanitizer to the mouth of an autistic male student, causing the student to wipe his face and cry.
• Farmer was allegedly caught on video holding the folded arms of a male autistic student behind a chair, preventing him from moving, and then was accused of blowing air into the student's ear and also "thumping" his ear twice.
• Farmer was also allegedly caught on video hitting a student on the head with a clipboard.
The unnamed staff member told school officials that suspicions had been raised about Farmer allegedly abusing students, which led the person to place a
Farmer has been charged with three separate counts of suspicion of alleged injury to a child/ elderly person or disabled person with intent to commit bodily injury. The charge is a third degree felony under the Texas penal code, punishable by up to five years in state prison and a $10,000 fine for each offense, if found guilty.
The Paris News learned of the alleged incidents from a concerned resident who contacted the newspaper about the allegations and Farmer’s arrest.
Efforts to acquire information about the incident from the North Lamar ISD included inquiries with the school district’s chief of police, Mike Boaz, as well as inquiries to district administrators.
The Paris News was forced to file a Texas Public Information Act public records request to get the arrest report from NLISD officials.
In a statement issued to The Paris News, school district officials as well as Kelli Stewart, superintendent of schools for North Lamar ISD, described Farmer as a “former employee” who had been terminated.
”On Oct. 17, 2022, North Lamar ISD administration received reports of misconduct by April Farmer, an instructional aide at Parker Elementary School. Administration immediately suspended Farmer, removed her from school property and notified the NLISD police department,” district officials wrote in the news release. “NLISD police immediately launched an investigation. District personnel also notified Child Protective Services, the State Board for Educator Certification, and the Lamar County District Attorney’s office.”
Stewart then stated Farmer was terminated from the job she’d held since August 2019.
“After confirming the facts in the reports, NLISD Superintendent Kelli Stewart terminated Farmer’s employment,” officials said in the statement.
Stewart also offered her own comments on the alleged incident in the news release.
“This employee was fired as soon as I confirmed the allegations of misconduct. I assure all parents that North Lamar ISD prioritizes the safety of our students above all else,” Stewart stated in the release. “NLISD has zero tolerance for any behavior that threatens the safety of any child.”
Stewart also noted in the release that NLISD is, “fully cooperating with all agencies involved with the incident.
“On Oct. 26, after obtaining an arrest warrant, NLISD police arrested Farmer on three felony charges of injury to a child or disabled person,” officials added.
Stewart refused to answer questions about the incident from The Paris News, declining to detail whether or not the alleged incident caused injuries to the students or required medical care for the three alleged victims.
Farmer is listed on the district website as a “special education assistant,” and in her arrest report, was described as being 5-foot, 8-inches tall and weighing 295 pounds. She was released on $10,000 surety bond for each of the three alleged charges.
A telephone call to Farmer’s residence was answered by a woman describing herself as a relative. That person said April Farmer would comment on the incident, however, additional attempts to reach April Farmer for comment have been unsuccessful.
