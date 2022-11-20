Lamar County Jail

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Hugo teenager in connection with a shooting earlier this month that left another teen shot in the chest.

Diontra Marquis Dunkins, 18, of Hugo, Oklahoma, is being held on bonds totaling $175,000 for charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and five counts of deadly conduct.

