The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Hugo teenager in connection with a shooting earlier this month that left another teen shot in the chest.
Diontra Marquis Dunkins, 18, of Hugo, Oklahoma, is being held on bonds totaling $175,000 for charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and five counts of deadly conduct.
On Nov. 6, Paris police responded to a call of shots fired and heard females screaming upon arrival. Officers then found a 15-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest, a news release stated.
The teen was transported to Paris Regional Medical Center before being flown to a Dallas-area hospital for treatment, according to the release.
Police spokeswoman Alice Webb said the teen is expected to make a full recovery.
At least nine projectiles had been shot through the eastside bathroom window and other parts of the Paris apartment, according to an affidavit.
Records show that police later located an abandoned vehicle without license plates crashed into a concrete barrier, and were later approached by Dunkins, who was carrying a license plate registered to the car.
During questioning, Dunkins told officers he was the only person driving his car that night and was with two females, according to an affidavit.
The two women later told a detective with the Criminal Investigation Division that Dunkins had dropped them off earlier in the evening and told one of them not to speak to police, according to an affidavit.
Police captured images of Dunkins’s vehicle on city safety cameras at 7:38 p.m. on the day of the shooting and again at 8:02 p.m., less than a block away from the shooting, without its license plate, records show.
Records show a man called 911 to report the shooting two minutes later.
Police reviewed a surveillance camera near the scene and heard gunshots in the footage. Multiple people also reported hearing gunshots and seeing a white car speeding away, according to an affidavit.
Dunkins faces between two and 20 years for the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon if convicted.
