Scott Hommel seeks reelection as the Lamar County Republican Chairman in the March 1 primary and faces challenger Craig Tims. Early voting begins Monday and ends Feb. 25 at the Lamar County Services Building, 231 Lamar Ave.
In office since November, the county executive committee named Hommel to the office after former chairman Ray Null resigned in September to make a run for state representative.
“I am pro-life, pro Second Amendment, stand for election integrity and the betterment of the Lamar County Republican Party, “ Hommel said. “I have never surrendered my right to vote, and I am a constitutional, Christian-valued conservative.”
Hommel said his intentions as party chair are simple.
“Get our party motivated,” he said, adding he has already added three new chairs, hosted the largest ballot selection party in the state of Texas in December and has, with the help of others, started a Young Republican group in Lamar County. “We must continually grow and strengthen the party, and I won’t stop working after the primary season.”
Plans include not only hosting several events to engage the community but also raising money and awareness for local national charities, he said.
“This is very important to me,” Hommel said. “I don’t do this for me but rather for your kids and their future. We must get involved to stop the Democratic Party and keep their liberal ways out of Lamar County.”
Before moving to Lamar County in May 2020 from Ohio via Las Vegas, he owned a custom kitchen and bath remodeling company and was sales manager for a BMW car dealership. Now retired, Hommel said he and his wife, Nancy, wanted to move to Texas to be closer to family, and because Texas is a great Republican state.
“When we got here, my sister and brother-in-law said ‘I should get involved.’” Hommel said. “I’ve accomplished that. I want to thank you, and gracefully ask for your continued support.”
