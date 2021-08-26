Main bond package items

• Cheatham Elementary School renovation, including a new secure entry, new administration office, three additional classrooms, new restrooms, and relocation of library and kitchen, and a new wing of classrooms that meet Texas Education Agency requirements.

• Clarksville High School upgrades, including a new weight room at the high school for use by all middle and high school students, addressing Title IV standards

• New Career & Technology building for coding and robotics program, as well as a licensed vocational nursing certification program

• Addition of a middle school locker room

• Track replacement to improve the surface for all athletic programs, physical education classes and community use

• Demolish the old elementary school