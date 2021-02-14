Walmart in Paris is among 1,000 Walmarts and Sam’s Clubs that will begin administering Covid-19 vaccinations through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. The program rollout started Friday, according to the retailer.
Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available. Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Texas, which can be found at the Texas Department of Health and Human Services website.
Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week, with an emphasis on locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to health care. Initial supply of the vaccine will be limited, the retailer reported.
“In consultation with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and states, we took into account the population density, customer demographics, infection rates and availability of local health care resources among other factors to identify many of the participating locations, including pharmacies located in a Medically Underserved Areas, as designated by the Health Resources and Services Administration,” a Walmart news release states.
“Ninety percent of the country lives within 10 miles of a Walmart. We’re committed to helping people live better — and healthier lives — in Texas, and we take that role very seriously,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness. “We want to help the country reopen, but we can only achieve that through widespread Covid-19 vaccination. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal.”
For a list of stores in each state administering the vaccine under the federal agreement, visitcorporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.
“The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program is another important step in public health’s effort to vaccinate Texans,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services. “It means more vaccines available to more people in more places, and we appreciate the pharmacies’ willingness to help vaccinate our priority populations.”
Vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on state and local guidelines. In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine, which is why customers are asked to create a profile, helping to ensure customers receive the second dose of the vaccine in the timeframe required. You do not have to be a member of Sam’s Club to sign up for an appointment. Appointments are available seven days a week, but exact timing will vary based on local availability of the vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.