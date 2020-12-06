BONHAM — Fannin County commissioners are scheduled to meet twice in the coming week, once at 9 a.m. Tuesday for their regular weekly meeting and again at 10 a.m. Thursday for a work session. Both meetings will take place at Bonham City Hall’s council chambers, 514 Chestnut St.
Agenda items for the Tuesday meeting include an update on the Covid-19 situation, AgriLife Extension and the courthouse restoration, as well as action to renew the lease at 108 E. Sam Rayburn, discussion on CARES Act funds, the District Clerk’s Office financial collections and payment of bills. The meeting ID on Zoom is 862 7840 1306.
Thursday’s meeting agenda includes discussion regarding the floorplan for the Fannin County Courthouse and requests for qualifications for architectural services in the building of a Fannin County Justice Center.
