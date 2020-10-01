This year, Lights for Darlene, a Christmas lights show that raises money for the American Cancer Society, has decided to reach for the Halloween spirit as well.
“Every year, it becomes more and more work,” creator Brad Ford said. “This year, I thought, I’m going to start early.”
He began the work in August, and then it occurred to him there was another holiday that could be celebrated as well.
“I’ve already got enough lights to do Halloween,” Ford said. “Jason and Stacey went, ‘Oh, let’s do it.’”
Started in 2009, Brad Ford created the holiday show as an homage to his mother, Darlene Ford, who died of cancer in 2009. Every year, Ford receives donations for the show, and once he deducts the cost of electricity, he donates the rest to the American Cancer Society. Last year’s show raised in the neighborhood of $2,000.
Also, because of the pandemic, Ford thought it would be good for an alternative kind of Halloween hijinks.
“Another reason for the Halloween show is for the kids to have a safe way to get out of the house and still get candy,” he said.
Trick-or-treaters, instead of grabbing a fistful of candy from a communal bowl, can pick up a pre-packaged bag of goodies at the show.
Over the years, Ford said he has been moving from the traditional Christmas lights to a program called RGB Pixels, which are LED lights that use less electricity and can change to any color on the visible spectrum. They also can be programmed through the computer software to create designs.
The Halloween display will start Oct. 26 and run through Halloween night. The display is at 5230 Williams Drive in Reno.
For those who would like to donate, a donation box is located at the display, and Ford said he is working on getting a donate button set up on the Lights for Darlene website, lightsfordarlene.com. They can also call Ford at 903-249-9524.
He plans on firing up the Christmas lights the day after Thanksgiving.
