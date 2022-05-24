CLARKSVILLE – Red River County Commissioners ushered in a new era that was in a way a return to the past during Monday’s meeting in the County Annex when they accepted Janice Gentry’s registration as district clerk then named Brenna Williams to the position.
Gentry’s resignation was signaled when she didn’t sign up in December to run for another term of office and Williams did get on the ballot for the district clerk position.
Williams was unopposed in the Republican Primary and faces no opposition for the position in November.
Due to Gentry’s decision to retire, Williams will assume office July 1 and serve the six months remaining on Gentry’s unexpired term then being her four-year term. Gentry’s last day on the job will be June 30, she said.
Gentry said it was just time for her to go.
She said her family is expecting a grandbaby in September and she and her sibling inherited her dad’s ranch last year after his death.
Her retirement plans include spending time with her future grandson and running the ranch with her four siblings.
Gentry started working in county government 39 years ago and except for 12 years in Lamar County, she has been with Red River County, she said.
“I came back to run for district clerk,” she said of her first run for office 20 years ago.
She succeeded Clara Gaddis, who is Williams’ great-grandmother.
Willaims started with the county a year and a half ago, she said.
“I was hired as deputy clerk,” she said and hopes to follow in the great-grandmother’s footsteps.
“That’s the plan,” she said.
The court had to revisit an energy contract that had been previously approved.
In filing the new contract, County Treasurer Sandra Embrey found that Direct Energy had transferred the precincts 1 and 2 accounts to a subsidiary of Direct Energy, which had a higher rate than previously approved.
The county approved a 4-year term at 12.4 cents a kwh.
The council also approved a subdivision plat for Mike Culpepper and accepted the annual road report.
The court will not meet June 13 since the four commissioners will be at the South Texas Judges and Commissioners Conference in Corpus Christi from June 13 to June 16.
The court’s next meeting will be June 27.
