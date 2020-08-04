Margaret Rheudasil, a Paris native and resident at the Colonial Lodge, will celebrate her 100th birthday on Aug. 15.
“My grandmother has served her Paris community her whole life. She was an elementary school teacher for 30-plus years and she played the organ at First Presbyterian for over 35 years,” said Jennifer Miars, Rhuedasil’s granddaughter. “She’s an inspiration to all of us. She’s a spiritual leader, a family leader.”
Rhuedasil’s family is asking the Paris community to send letters and cards to help celebrate this milestone.
“It’s really sad that during this pandemic, we can’t do the same for her. She’s an amazing woman,” Miars said. “We plan on going to her residence and giving her a cake and watching her blow out her candles through her first -story bedroom window.”
