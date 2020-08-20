State Rep. Gary VanDeaver is calling on Texas House District 1 residents to quickly fill out their census surveys online, by mail or by phone or risk the loss of federal dollars, of rural Texas representation at the state level and of an expected additional seat in the U.S. Congress.
Of the district’s four counties, Bowie and Lamar lead in self-response rate. Numbers shared by VanDeaver on Tuesday during his visit with the Kiwanis Club of Paris showed Bowie’s rate was 57.4% while Lamar’s was 56.9%. Red River County’s rate was 48.4% and Franklin’s was 45%. All counties lag behind the self-response rate in 2010 when Bowie’s final rate was 64.1%, Lamar’s was 63.7%, Red River’s was 55.9% and Franklin’s was 51.7%, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
“There are billions of dollars in federal aid (at stake), and most federal aid that goes out, goes out based on census counts. So, if we don’t do a good job of being counted, then we’re not going to be in line for our share of the federal money that is distributed,” VanDeaver said.
He emphasized a hastened deadline to complete the count. The original deadline was Oct. 31, but on Aug. 3 it was changed to Sept. 30. The bureau has begun its door-to-door campaign, seeking households that have not submitted a completed survey, but there are worries census workers won’t reach some Texas communities, The Texas Tribune reported. Texas lawmakers did not set aside money to facilitate the count, leaving local government employees, service providers and volunteers to fill the gap. Locally, the United Way of Lamar County is leading the charge.
The Texas Legislature is set to redraw district lines during the upcoming session based on information from the 2020 census, VanDeaver said.
“We're looking at redrawing congressional lines, redrawing our state representative lines, redrawing State Board of Education lines, and all of that is based on the census. Texas is estimated to gain three congressional seats as a result of this census, but unless we get our percentage up … we’re probably going to lose one of those seats,” he said. “When you complain that Texas is not very well represented in the U.S. Congress, well here’s our opportunity to have three more seats.
“And, by the way, those seats are leaving some other state. We’re not adding to the Congress. We’re reshuffling, and so think about it, we could get a seat from California.”
Rural Texans also should worry about underrepresentation in Austin, VanDeaver said. As drawn, District 1 includes about 160,000 people. It’s estimated that after the census VanDeaver will represent about 200,000 people because District 1 is expected to grow geographically as urban districts shrink.
“Population in rural Texas is not growing, it’s decreasing. What that does is it stretches the geographic size of our rural districts and contracts the geographic size of our urban districts. Now we have compounded the problem of our rural versus urban decision that we have to make at the state level,” VanDeaver said. “It weakens the voice that we have in rural Texas. So, it’s very important that we, in rural Texas, do a good job with our census.”
