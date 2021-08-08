Music blasted, bubbles swirled and families came out to grab some free school supplies at HealthCARE Express’ Back to School Bash. More than 600 kids came to the event with their parents and family members.
Parents and kids could pick up rulers, pencils, crayons and more, depending on their school’s supplies list. Several organization booths also came to help out, offering notebooks and more. Organizations included the Paris Police Department, Amerigroup, Nutrition Journey, Direct Auto Insurance, MAU, InerGroup Insourcing Solutions, J Skinner, HealthCARE Express, Texas Health Steps, Mustard Seeds Boutique, Red River Credit Union, Vibez Nutrition, Smiley Star Dental, AAA, Texas Department of Transportation and both the Boy and Girl Scouts.
However, by the end of the first hour, many booths had already run out of school supplies and begun picking up.
“It looks like roughly 200 to 300 people right now, so we’re definitely receiving more people than we had expected, but we’re excited. We were expecting about 200 to 300 total,” HeathCARE Express’ Chief Brand Officer Lauren Butler said.
“I hope we will (have enough school supplies). We’ll just do this until supplies do run out. And we’ll know next year that we’re going to need a lot more,” Butler said.
“It turned out to be a great turnout. We’ve noticed a lot of events have been canceled or gone virtual. We saw an opening to kind of fill in that gap to make sure kids are getting school supplies for the upcoming school year,” Butler said.
The event has occurred before, hosted by different community organizations.
“I think this event has happened in the past in this community, but with Covid, I know a lot of events have been squashed and just kind of gone by the wayside, so we wanted to bring that back and make sure that they get the help, and that their school supplies are ready for the upcoming school year,” Butler said.
The event comes at a time already stressful for parents, she added.
“Back to school is always a taxing time for parents. Lists are getting longer and longer, supplies are getting more and more expensive. So all communities really need help like this. I don’t know how much more it is needed in Paris than in other places, but I think pretty much everybody could use a little help.”
Those who attended the event found it meaningful.
“Just going through the pandemic, a lot of people who have lost their jobs, it’s nice to see the community giving back, and me not have to spend too much out of my pocket. I’m just thankful for the community to give back to those who can’t afford it,” Kelvin Hicks said. He came with his son, who will be a freshman this year.
“They seem to really appreciate this, which is always fun. And just knowing that we’re serving the community, that’s our main goal. Whether it be through healthcare or doing events like this, which we want to do a lot more of,” Butler said.
