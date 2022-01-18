While snowflakes fell outside on a cold January evening, a receptive and generous crowd inside a warm Love Civic Center on Saturday broke an all-time funding raising effort at the Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society’s annual Snowflakes and Diamonds Gala.
“The community stepped up and showed out and made sure we have the money to continue serving our kiddos,” executive director Krissy Crites said of the $105,000 raised. “The community’s generosity will allow us to add back some programs we had to cut last year because of the effects Covid had on our budget.”
Plans now call for both Buddy Baseball and Buddy Basketball, in addition to a summer bicycle camp, to return to the program that serves roughly 40 disabled children and their families at the Johnny Stallings’ Reach Center on Lamar Avenue. The center houses both an after-school and summer child care program and a resource library for families.
“I was in shock at the amount of money raised,” Crites continued as she explained the largest amount ever raised came in 2020 at $90,000. “I’ve always known that this community is giving and caring and loves that this organization does, but with Covid still around, I was just in shock and so appreciative.”
The 2020 gala, conducted virtually from the Reach Center, raised roughly $65,000. Apprehensive about the success of this year’s gala with the pandemic still around and then with weather threatening, the event again went live on social media, which allowed additional bidding opportunities and prompted even more donations, Crites said.
“We so appreciate JoKyle Varner and Dead Cat Media for the live streaming because many more people were able to see what we do,” Crites said. “It brings awareness to the organization, and most especially, it lets people know the great things that people with disabilities can accomplish.”
Bahena Construction Company offered the highest bid for the evening at $7,100 on a White River Getaway in the Ozark Mountains in a three-night stay vacation rental that accommodates 10, and then the company gave $5,000 for a Paris Coffee Company hat.
A .22 caliber ruger with a Richard Drake Construction logo brought $3,000, a pair of 14-karat white gold earrings from David House Jewelry, $2,300; a Texas A&M helmet autographed by Gene Stallings and Jackie Sherrill, $2,200; and four tickets to the 2022 Alabama vs. Texas A&M football game, $2,000.
During the evening, Crites recognized past board members Stephanie Harris and Leah Smith for their service along with staff member and current board member Billy Harris. Current board members then recognized Crites for her 13-year dedication to the program and for the past 10 years for her service as executive director.
“You should be proud of the fruits of your love,” board president Judy Mabry said. “We appreciate your passion, dedication, love and service to this organization.”
