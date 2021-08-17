Detroit City Council approved the previously proposed tax rate of 49.999 cents per $100 valuation at its Aug. 10 meeting, as well as the water and sewer and the general fund budgets for the upcoming fiscal year, according to city minutes.
“The most notable change is that we allowed for the purchase of a new lawn mower,” City Secretary Tami Nix said. “That one expense will absorb most of the increase that we expect from the raised property valuations. I am reiterating that we did not raise the property tax rate. We also increased the street budget and will be digging into that right away with the approval for rock and work to be done on West San Diego.”
In other business, the council agreed to purchase base rock for repairs to the failing base road for West San Diego Street, with Paris construction company RK Hall for the work.
The council also approved the monthly bills, including the $12,543 for the work in June from Gist Enterprises for their work on street patching, brush trimming, blading and ditch and culvert repairs.
