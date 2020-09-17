POWDERLY — Family Dollar has announced plans for a grand opening in Powderly.
In addition to providing everyday low prices and a broad assortment of necessities, the new store will include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products and seasonal items. There will be a grand opening celebration on Saturday at the store, 9979 Highway 271 North, Powderly.
“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Powderly community and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our new store,” said Jim Van Slyke, Family Dollar spokesperson. “The store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers.”
Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week and offer everyday items for the entire family. A store of this size typically employs six to 10 associates. Interested applicants can apply online at www.FamilyDollar.com/careers or by visiting the store location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.