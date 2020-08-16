Sales tax collections across the state are up 3.6% for June and the second quarter as widespread physical distancing requirements were relaxed during the Covid-19 pandemic, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said.
Despite June’s unemployment rate more than doubling over June 2019, the state collected $908.7 million in sales taxes to be distributed this month to taxing entities like cities and counties this month. Sales tax collections have been recovering since the economic downturn started in late March when the government started shutting businesses down to slow the spread of Covid-19, with April collections, down 11.7% from April 2019, taking the brunt of the economic hit. As restrictions were relaxed and Texans returned to shopping, May collections fared better but remained down 2.6%.
Locally, however, sales tax collections showed significant growth throughout the pandemic despite the shutdowns. Red River Valley residents kept shopping and spending, and the growth in sales tax revenue poured over into June and the second quarter.
As a result, Paris is receiving $992,683.72 on its 1.5% tax, up a hefty 24.08% from last year’s allocation of $800,022.31. For the year, Paris has received more than $6.28 million in sales tax revenue, up 7.52% through the same time last year.
Lamar County sales tax collections on its 0.5% sales tax were up a whopping 31.62% over 8. Year-to-date collections for the county now total more than $2.62 million, an increase of 16.93% over the same period last year.
In Lamar County, all taxing cities except Roxton saw sales tax collection growth in June. Deport’s collections showed the strongest growth, up 84.39% over June 2019 to $4,801.62. That helped to boost the city’s year-to-date collections up 72.74% over the same period last year to $33,146.29. Reno’s collections were up 66.73% for the month to $32,458.24, pushing its year-to-date total up 16.21% over last year to $203,929.21. Sun Valley also saw significant growth with June collections up 50.2% to $4,287.96 for an annual growth of 34.26% to $30,133.44.
Elsewhere in the county, Blossom’s 1.25% sales tax netted the city $13,052.61 on June and second quarter sales, up 19.1% from June 2019; and Toco’s 1% tax earned $1,807.82, up 28.61% more than June 2019. Year to date for both communities also are up, with Blossom’s total $87,863.04 up 20.66% and Toco’s $14,246.69 up 20.92%.
Roxton’s collections were down 15.46% to $2,485.68 for June, although its year-to-date collections are up 6.26% to $14,919.74.
Among county governments, Red River County’s sales tax collections grew 71.85% in June to $42,244.96 over last year’s $24,581.31. That boosted the year-to-date sales tax revenue to $272,075.19, up 46.98%. Delta County’s increase for June is 15.19% to $11,025.84, helping to provide a 3.78% boose over the same period last year to $80,684.76. And Fannin County’s sales tax revenue growth in June was 28.77% to $134,567.62. For the year, the county is up 13.98% to $933,402.08.
There was a mixed bag for regional county seats with Clarksville’s sales tax revenue up 43.22% to $54,312.29, pushing the year-over-year comparison up 19.68% to $322,759.86, and Bonham’s up 21.41% in June to $218,347.54, for a year-over-year growth of 8.6% to more than $1.51 million. Cooper, however, saw sales tax revenues fall 3.83% in the month-to-month comparison, down to $14,881.42. But for the year, Cooper’s revenue is still up 8.84% to $113,704.09.
Also in Fannin County, Honey Grove’s sales tax collections were up an eye-popping 122.62% for June and the second quarter to $34,311.60, helping to drive the year-to-year comparison up 40.24% to $218,454.01.
