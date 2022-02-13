Lamar County Commissioners are expected to declare Feb. 19-26 Future Farmers of America Week in Lamar County, approve a new subdivision in Precinct 2 and retain a contractor to perform repairs on the Courthouse caused by recent flooding when the court meets at 9 a.m. Monday at 119 N. Main Street.
Commissioners also will display a Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program award and are expected to give approval to Keep Paris Beautiful/Make Lamar County Shine for a tree distribution event Feb.18 on the north parking lot along with an E-Cycle program for electronic devices.
Other action items include the approval of a continuing certificate for Robyn Lott in the Juvenile Probation Department, the receipt of continuing education certificates for County Clerk Ruth Sisson and District Clerk Shawntel Golden, discussion about the purchase or sale of property and the rejection of previously accepted fuel bids.
