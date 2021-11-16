Paris ISD will not reinstate its mask mandate, despite a court ruling that hands such decisions back to local school boards, because community Covid-19 cases are falling.
The decision was announced Monday evening by George Fisher, president of the district’s Board of Trustees, after an hourlong executive session that included consultation with the district’s attorney.
Paris ISD included mask wearing in its dress code this year, a move opponents viewed as exercising a loophole in Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning local government bodies from requiring masks. The district has not required students or staff to wear masks since Sept. 14 when a Lamar County District Court judge granted Attorney General Ken Paxton a temporary restraining order against the mandate. On Sept. 21, the judge also granted Paxton an injunction against the mandate. The district complied, and Covid-19 cases immediately spiked on several district campuses despite trustees urging families to continue masking.
As community cases have declined, so too have cases in Paris ISD. Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon on Monday reported just two active cases among students and staff.
On Nov. 10, a federal judge ordered a halt to enforcement of Texas’ ban on mask mandates in the state’s schools. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel ruled in Austin that the ban ordered by Abbott violated a federal law protecting disabled students’ access to public education, the Associated Press reported.
Yeakel also prohibited Paxton from suing school districts that require students to wear masks. Paxton had already sued 15 school districts, including Paris ISD.
After the board’s attorney consultation Monday, Fisher thanked the district’s families for their continued efforts to stem the spread of Covid-19, and he urged them to continue such activities as winter comes. He also said trustees may revisit whether masks are needed on a monthly basis.
In other business, trustees approved the redistricting of places after no one from the public spoke about the process. Superintendent Paul Jones said the process was based on U.S. Census Bureau data, and two places increased in population while five decreased. With just more than 21,000 voters in the district, each place represents around 3,000 voters, he said. There were no major overhauls, just the shifting of place lines by a few neighborhoods, Jones said.
