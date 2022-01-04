RENO — Members of the Reno Street Commission voted Monday night in City Hall to recommend that the City Council make a change to a city ordinance involving building new streets in existing subdivisions.
“We should say that we agree that they should match whatever is in the subdivision,” Troy Scholl said. “But come back with a minimum (specification on materials) after we have talked to Hayter Engineering.”
Currently the minimum requirement for new roads in existing subdivisions is concrete regardless of the composition of the other streets in the subdivision.
The change would bring uniformity to the subdivision and end the parade of builders going to the City Council to request a variance to get out of the requirement, Public Works Supervisor Jerry Reavis told the members.
The commission agreed and moved to send their recommendation to the City Council for discussion at its next meeting Jan. 10.
The commission also voted to accept a $67,567 bid from J&L Paving in Paris for work that needs to be done in the Turtle Creek area of the city.
“Pretty much every street in Turtle Creek needs some kind of work,” Reaves said. “We just don’t have the money to replace all the concrete, so patching is the best we can do.”
Reavis told the commission that about 90% of the complaints his office gets is from the Turtle Creek area.
“If we can get these done, I think we’ll be good for a few years,” he said.
Reavis also told the commission that the drainage around Mansfield North has gotten bad.
“The drainage problem needs to be tackled. We can get those ditches in better shape,” he said.
The Reno Economic Development Corp. had a meeting scheduled for Monday night also, but it was canceled due to lack of a quorum.
