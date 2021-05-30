Board members reported an influx of calls from business owners about increases, and Chief Appraiser Stephanie Lee reported a related call from state Rep. Gary VanDeaver’s office.
“We had some concerned citizens from Lamar County who were not happy,” Lee said. “I explained our process and said we will be more than happy to talk with them.”
Lee explained that assessors are now in the process of receiving informal complaints and will do so until June 18 when the Appraisal Review Board begins the formal complaint process. The review board meets from June 18-24 and July 7- 23 at the district office, 521 Bonham St.
Director Lyle Edwards asked how far the appraisal district missed the state comptroller’s value last year, to which Lee said roughly 60% on commercial values.
“I’ve had people calling me up 400%, and I know we are not that far out of compliance,” Edwards said, to which Lee replied, “You never know, it might be off some. That is why it is important that you do call, and then we will see what we can come up with. And if not, we will set them up with a protest.”
Because commercial properties have not been addressed in some time, Lee reminded directors the board hired Richard Petree with Western Valuation & Consulting to help with the process. She noted he provided staff training and helped with commercial valuations. He will also help with Appraisal Review Board hearings and will attend on July 12 and July 13.
After the meeting, Lee reiterated the importance of informal protests.
“It’s a process,” she said. “The process is to come to an informal hearing, and if you do not agree with the results, we will set you up an appointment with the ARB.”
In other action at the Wednesday meeting, directors renewed a contract with Linebarger, Goggan, Blair & Sampson for delinquent tax collection, approved a Capital Appraisal contract for $51,912 for coming year appraisals, cancelled COBRA insurance coverage due to the district having fewer than 20 employees and approved agricultural land classification requirements.
