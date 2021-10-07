Paris Planning & Zoning Commission gave initial approval for a dormitory-style apartment complex on Price Street, approved plats for a drive-thru coffee shop on Lamar Avenue and paved the way for the transfer of city-owned property to the Boys & Girls Club at a Tuesday meeting. All commission action now goes to Paris City Council for final approval.
During a public hearing on the Price Street zoning change, nearby property owner Scott Hearne expressed concern about traffic conditions on Price Street as well as the former daycare center’s proximity to a motel on Lamar Avenue where police sometimes answer disturbance calls.
“I understand the concerns,” property owner Mike McAfee said his plans are to house a maximum of 25 to 30 Paris Junior College students in the complex. “The renovations that we’re making are going to make it very nice, and we are actually going to raise the value of property in that area.”
After the public hearing, city planner Andrew Mack noted the city at some point might want to address the condition of Price Street, but during the time the facility operated as a daycare center, there was far more traffic generated than the proposed dormitory might generate.
He also noted there is parking on site to accommodate the number of planned residents.
Five commission members gave unanimous approval to the zoning change request with Chad Lindsey and Sims Norment absent.
No one spoke during a second public hearing on a zoning change request from agricultural to one-family No. 1 for lots over 1.5 acres and one-family No. 2 for lots less than 1.5 acres in the Stoneridge Estates Addition north of FM 195. Commissioners gave unanimous approval.
The commission also gave preliminary and final plat approval for the stand-alone location of a Scooter’s Coffee on a new pad site in the 4000 block of Lamar Avenue in front of the former Ashley Furniture HomeStore location near the easterly Lamar Crossing driveway.
Commissioners also gave approval to the replat of property in the 1500 block of 1st Street NE along with the abandonment of unimproved 3rd Street to become a 50-foot wide utility easement.
“This plat will complete the agreement between the city and the Boys & Girls Club to convey land on the south side of the fairgrounds to their organization where an existing ballfield is located,” Mack said.
