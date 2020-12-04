DEC. 3 to DEC. 4
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Marcus Daniel Ellis, 49: County court commit/motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, county court commit/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2-A, less than 2 ounces, county court commit/violation of bond/protective order.
Joshua DeWayne Clinkenbeard, 34: Criminal trepass.
Misty Joyce smith, 22: Motion to revoke/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, motion to revoke/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams, motion to revoke/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 3/4, less than 28 grams.
Jason Wayne Atnip, 43: Bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
James Lee Moore, 27: Violation of parole.
Zachary Lee Cole, 24: Bond surrender/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, bond surrender/resisting arrest/search/transport, judgment nisi/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.