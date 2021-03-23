DETROIT — The Detroit City Council has applied for a grant to cover resurfacing part of Main Street, City Secretary Tami Nix said.
“The one we’re applying for is to mill up and resurface South Main Street in town from South Main to Moore Street, at least to North Main Street,” Nix said about last week’s City Council meeting.
The grant, a Community Development Block Grant through the Texas Department of Agriculture, is being prepared by Resource Management and Consulting Co., headed by Charles Edwards. The grant committee can approve a partial or full award. The most the city is eligible for is $370,000, Nix said, but Edwards told the council he believes the most they’ll get is $290,000, limiting the work that can be done.
“The road the cemetery is on loops around and goes all the way to Highway 410,” Nix said, adding she’d like to get the whole road done. A good portion of the road is straight rock. “I’d love to have asphalt go all the way (down the road).”
The council will revisit the numbers, she said, after discussing with Red River County officials about what materials, fuel and man hours might be donated to the project, which would allow the city to stretch the grant dollars further.
“That would take a huge chunk out of it,” she said. “You never really know until the end.
Water customers who suffered leaks during the big freeze from Winter Storm Uri in February will also receive billing credits, after the council voted 4-0 to approve the resolution. The credits will be calculated based on past average usage and wholesale water cost, according to the city’s minutes.
The council also approved an interlocal agreement with the county for drainage improvements related to the CDBG grant application.
Nix added that five of the seven members of the newly formed Detroit Economic Development Corp. were in attendance for its meeting.
“After the council meeting they attended a Zoom call with the city attorney, Jim McLeroy, who advised them of the status of the Articles of Incorporation with the State as well as provided an overview of the purpose and general workings of an EDC,” Nix said. “The next EDC meeting will be in May, after the council meeting.”
