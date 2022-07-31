The Paris Planning & Zoning Commission will conduct public hearings on several petitions for comprehensive plan amendments and zoning change requests when the commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St. A discission and review of home occupation restrictions also is on the agenda.
Comprehensive plan petitions and zoning change requests are for property at 1335 20th NE St., the 2800 block of Stillhouse Rd., the 3400 block of NE Loop 286, in the 3600 block of Castlegate Drive and 5501 Bonham St.
