While hospital Covid-19 admissions are on a rapid increase in Texas, Paris Regional Medical Center is treating an average 10-15 coronavirus patients daily, well within the center’s abilities, according to hospital officials.
“While we have seen an increase in positive cases in the county, we have not been overwhelmed with Covid patients at PRMC thus far,” CEO Steve Hyde said.
As of Sunday, the health care center was operating 12 of its 16 potential ICU beds with Covid ICU patients making up 70%, Hyde said. Other Covid patients were housed in special areas of the hospital, all with negative pressure rooms so that air from those rooms does not circulate within the hospital.
“We outfitted these rooms to keep both our patients and our staff safe,” Hyde said.
Since Jan. 1, the center has admitted approximately 140 Covid-positive patients with 20 deaths, Hyde said.
“We serve a region of roughly 250,000 residents, so these were not all Lamar County residents,” Hyde explained. “Currently our average census of Covid patients in-house is staying between 10 to 15. It is important to remember that hospital census is always incredibly fluid and changes rapidly — sometimes hourly; so that is why it is more accurate to release daily averages.
Hyde echoes the Paris-Lamar County Health District, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Surgeon General in efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“We encourage community members to remain vigilant in efforts to slow the spread of the virus through social distancing, hand hygiene and universal masking,” Hyde said. “Research shows that these are currently our best lines of defense.
“The reality we face is that until there is a vaccine or more knowledge about this new virus, we can expect that Covid-19 is here to stay, and we must continue to do what we can to slow the spread.”
As of Monday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 10,405 Covid-19 related hospitalizations compared to the 1,153 hospitalizations when the state started reporting the number of patients hospitalized with positive tests on April 6.
In the Paris Trauma Service Area F, there were 14 Covid-19 hospitalizations in April compared to 70 on Monday. Paris Regional, along with Sulphur Springs, Mount Pleasant and Texarkana, make up Area F.
