RENO — Updating current building ordinances and codes to meet current standards was met with hesitation in Reno City Hall on Monday night. All current building codes in Reno are from 2016 or earlier, and city councilors have thought about updating the codes to those currently seen as standard throughout the state.
Fire Chief Chad Graves, however, referenced the recent condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, where the city is set to see litigation and lawsuits for a lack of code enforcement. He mentioned the city is of a similar population to Reno and poses a brutal example of what can happen without the right ordinances in place.
“It’s Surfside, Florida. This can happen to any size city. And a city our size is dealing with a very tragic situation. We want to make sure we have good codes and good enforcement that maybe will help prevent some of the same type of tragedy either on the same scale or a much smaller scale. It affects a business, whether one of our residents or visitors, it’s a tragedy then no matter what,” Graves said.
The discussion to look again at updating building codes began when an incoming business asked to see current building ordinances. However, the topic faced light opposition from councilors and Mayor Bart Jetton, who warned of the dangers of what he saw as extreme code enforcement.
Jetton said the City of Paris has nightmarish building code enforcement, and he does not want Reno to adopt similar ordinances. Other councilors shared his hesitation. Jetton also said most incoming builders and contractors will already build up to the peak codes in line with the State of Texas.
The proposed code books are hundreds of pages in length, but it is to ensure the safety of buildings constructed within the city, Graves said.
“This is not about making this the safest, like a rubber room, padded everything. That’s not what this is about. It’s about common sense code enforcement. It’s not about going to our big supporters and trying to close them down. It’s about trying to make sure that businesses that will be here 10 years from now, that if they have a fire, it will be maintained by either the fire extinguishers on site or the sprinkler system,” Graves said.
The council ultimately took no action to update its building codes to 2018 standards. Those updated would have included the 2018 International Building Code, 2018 International Residential Codes for One-Two-Family Dwellings, 2018 International Plumbing Code, 2018 International Mechanical Code, 2018 International Fire Code, 2018 International Fuel Gas Code and the 2017 National Electric Code.
In addition to discussion on the building codes, the council accepted a bid for $325,500 from Tankees to build a standpipe in the City of Reno. The group contracted Hayder Engineering to work with the team and help facilitate the building of the standpipe. The councilors already approved the logo for the standpipe at their last meeting, and they hope to have the contract approved and paperwork filed within six to eight weeks.
The council approved a bid from North Texas Fab to replace the sign outside the City Hall building on Blackburn and Highway 82. They voted to go out for bids on a landscaping contract, and they approved a parking ordinance for both parking lots at Reno Kiwanis Park. Also approved was a Crime Control and Prevention budget of $163,778 at their monthly meeting earlier Monday night.
