Lamar County Commissioners are to be in attendance Monday through Thursday at the 88th Annual South Texas County Judges and Commissioners’ Association Conference in Corpus Christi. Attendees earn accredited hours of continuing education that apply toward state-mandated training requirements. No action, deliberation or decision will be made by the Commissioners’ Court at this meeting.
The County Judge Office will be closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
