An agreement between Lamar County and Paris Regional Medical Center, which has pumped an additional $16 million plus into the local economy in the past nine years, continues.
Lamar County Commissioners again agreed to send money to a special Medicare fund last week as the county has been doing since 2013 while the hospital continues to provide health care to the county’s poorest population.
Commissioners authorized $237,045 to be sent to a 115 Medicaid Waiver Program to offset some of the indigent health care costs provided by Paris Regional Medical Center since August, according to an agenda posting. For every dollar the county contributes, the federal program will send $2.60 to Paris Regional to help offset unreimbursed Medicaid and indigent care costs. As required by state law, counties are expected to spend a minimum 8% of its general revenue tax levy on indigent health care, which in the 2021-22 budget amounts to more than $1.3 million.
In other business at the Monday meeting, commissioners approved an interlocal agreement with the City of Paris giving consent in advance to the re-sale of tax foreclosed properties to persons and entities for the purpose of developing affordable housing in accordance with the city’s 5 in 5 Housing Program.
The court also re-appointed Steven Early to the Lakes Regional Mental Health and Mental Retardation board, appointed Michael Townes as a reserve deputy officer in Precinct 4, approved a 25-acre housing development near Sumner, continued a local state of disaster due to the continued worldwide spread of Covid-19 and acknowledged required training hours for commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.