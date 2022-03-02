Lamar County Clerk Ruth Sisson and County GOP Chair Scott Hommel will hold their seats while Anson Amis will ascend to the bench as Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5, Place 2 after more than 1 in 5 registered voters made their voices heard Tuesday.
Those were the only races in Lamar County to draw primary challengers, and because there are no Democratic Party candidates for those seats, Tuesday’s top vote-getters will head to the November election unchallenged.
Sisson successfully fended off challenger Le Andra Border Maughon in the Republican Primary, earning 4,577 votes to Maughon’s 1,271, or 78.27% to 21.73%, according to the Lamar County Elections Office.
Hommel, as interim Lamar County Republican Party chair, drew a challenge from Craig Tims, and earned 2,868 votes, or 63.17%, to Tims’ 1,672, or 36.83%. Hommel took over the role in November from former chair Ray Null, who opted to challenge Texas House Rep. Gary VanDeaver, R-New Boston, in the primary.
VanDeaver won the primary with 13,251 votes, or 62.9% of the vote. Null received 1,719 votes, or 8.2%. Also challenging VanDeaver was the man he unseated, George Lavender, who picked up 6,103 votes, or 29%.
Amis, a Lamar County Sheriff’s Office investigator, filed for the justice of the peace seat after Gene Hobbs, the current justice of the peace, announced his retirement. Amis drew a challenge from fellow sheriff’s office investigator Joey McCarthy, who also serves as Reno’s mayor pro tem. Voters chose Amis 1,647 to 894, or 64.82% to 35.18%.
According to Lamar County Elections Office data, 22.48% of the county’s 31,940 registered voters turned out for Tuesday’s primary. The Republican primary saw the greatest participation, with 6,324 of Tuesday’s 7,243 ballots cast, while 814 ballots were cast in the Democratic primary. There were no local contested Democratic races.
Uncontested local Republican races in Lamar County included County Judge (Brandon Bell); County Court at Law Judge (William Harris); District Clerk (Shawntel Golden); Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 (James Mazy); Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 (Crystal Duke); Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 (Tim Risinger); Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 (Jimmy Steed); County Commissioner Precinct 4 (Kevin Anderson); and County Treasurer (Camey Boyer).
Uncontested local Democratic races in Lamar County included County Commissioner Precinct 2 (Lonnie Layton) and County Democratic Chair (Gary O'Connor).
Lamar County GOP votes largely mirrored districtwide and statewide trends, including majority support for U.S. House Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Rockwall (66%); Gov. Greg Abbott (69.92%); Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (81.51%); Comptroller Glenn Hegar (88.59%); Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller (68.12%); Evan Young for Supreme Court Justice Place 9 (52.53%); Judge Scott Walker for Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5 (66.97%); and VanDeaver (69.14%).
As seen statewide, Attorney General Ken Paxton garnered the majority of local GOP votes, though not enough to avoid a runoff. He earned 3,037 votes, or 48.97%, while challenger George P. Bush came in second with 1,683 votes, or 27.14%.
Similarly, local Republicans chose Dawn Buckingham to succeed Bush as land commissioner, giving her 1,294 votes, or 27.46%. But while local voters chose Jon Spiers for second place, with 996 votes, or 21.14%, statewide voters chose Tim Westley as Buckingham’s runoff opponent.
And Wayne Christian earned the majority of local GOP votes, 1,932, or 40.69%, for Railroad Commissioner. Tom Slocum Jr. came in second with 901 votes, or 18.98%, although statewide voters chose Sarah Stogner as Christian’s runoff opponent.
Also seen statewide, all 10 Republican propositions were strongly supported by Lamar County GOP voters.
