Navigation of the Red River from Texarkana to Denison/Lake Texoma, connecting Northeast Texas, Southeastern Oklahoma and Southwestern Arkansas to New Orleans and ports all over the world, is a likely possibility within the next few years if plans by a four-state organization come to fruition.
Barge navigation, made possible by a lock and dam system, already is in place on the Red River from Simmesport, Louisiana, north of Baton Rouge on the Mississippi River, to Shreveport/Bossier City, a project spurred by the Red River Valley Association in Shreveport. Organization officials were in town last week for an informational meeting at Love Civic Center about plans to further expand the navigation system.
“I can’t say enough about the positive effects this project can have on jobs, industrial development and businesses in Southeast Oklahoma and Northeast Texas,” local Realtor Jim Bell of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Bell Group said in introductory remarks. “I would ask that we do something that’s not happening in the rest of the nation right now, and that is to come together to get this project done.”
The Red River Valley Association, made up of members from Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma, await final approval of funding for a second section of the river from Shreveport/Bossier City to the Arkansas side of Texarkana.
Funding is expected from the Arkansas Legislature for a 50/50 match with the Tulsa District U.S. Corps of Engineers for a $3 million three-year feasibility study after the group received a successful impact study that shows economic benefit will at least match construction costs.
Arkansas’ approval is expected within the next few weeks, association executive director Richard Brontoli said.
Once the feasibility study is complete, construction can begin, funded most likely by public/private partnerships.
The economic impact study from Texarkana to Denison is to begin this year, funded by the Red River Authority of Texas. Once completed, the Red River Valley Association plans to seek matching funds for the $3 million three-year Corps of Engineer feasibility study followed by a search for construction funds.
“Direct transportation benefits would be substantial,” Brontoli said, noting a barge can haul as much cargo as 70 tractor-trailer trucks and as much as 16 trains.
He also enumerated other benefits already experienced in Louisiana to include water supply, irrigation, recreation, hydro power and long-term benefits to the ecosystem.
The director noted the possibility of the formation of a four-state authority similar to the Tennessee Valley Authority with bonding capabilities to finance construction.
“We want to look at funding possibilities now, because we want to have everything in place so at the end of the three-year feasibility study we are ready to move into design, final design and construction,” Brontoli said.
