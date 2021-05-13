Prairiland High School announced the top performing students for the class of 2021: valedictorian Tabytha “T.J.” Folse and salutatorian Marietta Hamill. Folse is the daughter of Craig and Crystal Folse, and her favorite subjects are math and computers. Her extracurricular activities include Beta, Student Council, FCCLA, Youth for Christ, UIL, Texas Scholars, First Baptist Church of Deport Youth Group, volleyball, basketball and tennis. Hamill is the daughter of Marion and Kelly Hamill, and her favorite subjects are science and history. Her extracurricular activities include Texas Scholars, Beta, FFA, Tennis, Cross Country, yearbook, One Act Play (for two years) and UPC of Paris Youth Group.
Other honor graduates include Rebecca Painter, Hannah Murdock, Eduardo Banda, Baylee Covington, Riley Vaughn, McKinley Reese Parris and Brylee Galloway
