Before diving into business as usual, the Lamar County commissioners took time to recognize their nominees for the 2020 History Maker of the Year, an annual award given to a Lamar County resident who has made a positive impact on the community, at their Tuesday meeting.
Commissioner Lonnie Layton nominated Ronnie Nutt, who has helped to raise thousands of dollars for local youth organizations over the years, saying Nutt has “too many great accomplishments to list them all.”
Commissioner Ronnie Bass nominated Norman and Patsy Davis, known to many Parisians as the former owners of Williams Sporting Goods. Bass acknowledged the couple’s involvement in starting the Lamar County Historical Museum and their work with the Kiwanis and Optimist clubs.
In his absence, County Judge Brandon Bell announced Commissioner Lawrence Malone’s nominees, Ray and Pat Evers, who helped found the Texas DREAM Center in Deport, an organization that helps men overcome addiction. When the pair passed the center along to someone else earlier this year, Bell said they were generous with everything they had accumulated over the years.
“They had assets worth $500,000 and they could’ve sold it, but they donated it all,” Bell said.
Nominees could be living or recently deceased, and Bell took the opportunity to posthumously acknowledge Philip Cecil, a longtime banker and public servant who worked on the Paris Economic Development Corp., the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce and on the Paris ISD school board.
“Philip Cecil was plain spoken and honest, serving as a role model for many of Lamar County’s current leaders,” Bell said, noting he once worked for Cecil.
Also receiving a posthumous acknowledgement were Fannie and Johnnie Chaffin, recognized by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2019 for having the longest marriage in the state of Texas with more than 80 years of matrimony. The couple had six generations of their family before their passing, including 200 grandchildren.
“This is a feat that may never be bested by anyone,” Commissioner Kevin Anderson said. “It’s proof that true love can conquer all.”
Each nominee or a representative for them was given a plaque to acknowledge their nomination.
Accolades also were later given to Sheriff Scott Cass for his work at the county jail through Covid-19. The jail recently passed its inspection, and the commissioners, along with Judge Wes Tidwell, complimented Cass for his work.
“I can’t brag or compliment my staff enough,” Cass said, mentioning that despite being understaffed, they have managed to keep Covid-19 out of the jail.
Tidwell added that thanks to efforts from Cass, the county has saved a large sum of money this year.
“I can’t tell you how much (Cass’s) efforts have saved the county hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Tidwell said.
The commissioners also took time to declare the week of Dec. 1 through Dec. 7 as “Tree of Angels Week” in conjunction with the Tree of Angels campaign, which works to recognize and memorialize the lives of victims of violent crimes. A tree will be placed in the basement of the Lamar County Courthouse this week to recognize the victims and their families and a virtual celebration will be hosted at 6 p.m. Tuesday on Facebook, treeofangels.org and peopleagainstviolentcrime.org.
As the deadline to spend CARES Act funds draws nearer, the commissioners received updates from Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount and County Auditor Kayla Hall about the status of purchases. Blount said he has been working to secure tents and trailers with the federal funds to become a “Covid response tent system,” which could be used in the future for coronavirus vaccinations, and updated the commissioners that those would be arriving soon.
Blount told the court that he would need a truck to tow the tent system and offered them a quote for a $73,371 single-axle Ford F-350 pickup. The council unanimously agreed to give Blount the funds for the vehicle.
The court also voted to receive $57,000 from Swinerton Energy for road repairs, $5,198.54 from the Texas Association of Counties for Precinct 1 tractor repairs, $29,364 from the Center for Technology and Civic Life for Covid-related election expenses, $9,021.87 in reimbursement from the State Comptroller for a State Homeland Security Grant, $61,76.31 from a Texas Historical Commission grant for courthouse repairs and architectural consultations and $35,650 from the Governor’s Office for Covid-related law enforcement expenses.
