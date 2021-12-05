The Texas Department of Public Safety has announced the continuation of additional Saturday appointments at select commercial driver license offices for customers needing to apply, renew, replace or upgrade their Texas CDL in December. Participating driver’s license offices, including the Paris location, at 4255 Bonham St., will offer a limited number of appointments on Dec. 18 from 7 to 11 a.m.
“We’re adding more Saturday dates for CDL appointments to get additional qualified commercial drivers on the road to help our supply chain problems,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said. “Texas is doing its part to aid the state and nation in getting goods to those who need them.”
Customers wishing to take advantage of Saturday appointments will need to book an appointment for a specific day and time. To schedule an appointment or check availability, visit the online appointment scheduler at dps.texas.gov/section/driver-license/driver-license-services-appointments. Appointments must be made online. Upon arrival at the driver’s license office, check-in at the kiosk inside or from a mobile device. Customers can only check-in up to 30 minutes prior to their appointment time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.