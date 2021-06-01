Nearly 10 years ago, Richard McIntire, a retired U.S. Marine Corps gunnery sergeant, with family roots in northeast Texas, decided he would honor the Corps and its members, past, present and future, with a commemorative run on the road outside his home southeast of Paris. On May 22, flag firmly in hand, he made his 500th run.
“It started out as a Veterans’ Day thing in 2011,” said McIntire, 55, who works at Campbell Soup Co. “I did it for a month, then I just kept doing it, three and half miles, once a week, from my house and back, carrying an American flag mounted on a pole that was presented to me as a memento by the troops when I left a posting in Okinawa.”
In the service for 21 years, McIntire retired in 2006 as a mechanic in an ordinance unit. Over the years, he served in a number of different units. He spent seven and half years in California, before returning to a three-year posting in his home state of Texas. Other postings stateside included North and South Carolina. He was also stationed in Japan and Okinawa for a few years.
“I did about 40 stateside deployments, six overseas tours and two combat tours before I was finished,” he said. “I was in Iraq in Operation Desert Storm in 1990 and then back to Iraq a few years later. I spent two birthdays in Iraq, my 25th and my 40th. That last one, my retirement package had already been approved when I was deployed to Iraq. We had already bought the house and my family had already moved here to set up the house when I was sent over there. That whole last year I was gone.”
McIntire lives on Highway 271, south of Paris, “dead between Paris and Pattonville,” as he describes it. On May 22, he completed his 500th run, racking up a total of 1,700 miles by his calculations. Sometimes he is joined by other runners, but usually he runs alone, after work, a mile and 3/4 out and back to his house, flag unfurled and blowing in the breeze.
“I’ve run with Marines from around here that have graduated boot camp and are home on leave. That’s kind of neat,” he said. “I’ve run several times with police officers or with young people who are waiting to go into boot camp. I run to let them know I appreciate them.”
For his 500th run, McIntire was to be escorted by riders from a local combat veterans motorcycle group, of which he has been a member for the past five years. He has been riding since 2010 and is the proud owner of three Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He rides on occasion with the Patriot Guard, another veterans’ motorcycle group, and likes to race dirt track cars.
McIntire is also a member of Deport American Legion and the local chapter of the Marine Corps League. He and his girlfriend, Shawonna Rhoades, run the Lamar County Toys for Tots program, sponsored by the League, and said they will begin work on this year’s campaign next month.
A 1984 graduate of Clarksville High School, McIntire worked for Jelly Skidmore Trucking from the age of 14 until he went off to boot camp, working full time in the summers and every weekend all through school. He says he has a lot of “fine memories of those truck drivers.”
The father of two and grandfather of three — with one more on the way — said he will note 10 years of weekly runs with his flag in October of this year.
“I’m going to keep doing the runs as long as I am able,” McIntire said. “Some days I really feel it in my knees and I know there will come a day when I can’t do it anymore, but until then, I will run to honor the Corps, and the men and women I served with, the ones that went before me and the ones who are coming after me.”
