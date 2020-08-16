The Lamar County Grand Jury returned 12 indictments during its August session, according to District Clerk Shawntel Golden.
Indictments range from drug offenses to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon to failure to register as a sex offender.
Indictments include the following:
Randy Lee Athey, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Dakota Ryan Bennett, deadly conduct discharge of firearm.
Shawn Adam Carrouth, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Corey Hunter Hearne, failure to comply with sex offender registration.
Mychal Tyler Jones, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Jonathan Ray McCann, failure to comply with sex offender registration, previous conviction.
Christopher Grant Pardee, possession with intent to deliver, between 4 and 200 grams as repeat offender.
Raul Vega Saavedra, driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Russell Eugene Shepherd, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Melissa Jean Thornburgh, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Chantez Dasha Washington, theft less than $2,500 with two prior convictions.
Wesley Andrews Watkins, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram as a habitual offender.
