Paris Police Chief Richard Salter has spent most of his law enforcement career learning about and fighting illegal drug use. He has armed himself with information he’s stockpiled into PowerPoint presentations he’ll share with schools, churches and civic organizations. He has tracked the opioid family of drugs over his career including fentanyl, one of the most deadly drugs of a long list of illicit substances sold on the street today.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 100 times more potent than morphine, which is more potent than heroin, he said.
“People have to be aware of how dangerous it is. They have to know that one pill can kill,” he said during an interview at the Paris Police Department.
The battle with opioids began around 1996 with some health professionals saying pain should be the fifth vital sign along with body temperature, pulse, respiratory rate and blood pressure, he said. Pain management clinics started springing up around the country, and in about 11 years 17% of Americans had at least one opioid prescription. The number of those misusing opioids was also increasing, according to Salter’s information.
“Opioids are nothing but pharmaceutical heroin, and when you are addicted to heroin you have to have it every day,” he said. “When you are an opioid addict, it is the same thing.”
Fentanyl is particularly deadly when abused, he said emphasizing again that one pill can kill.
“The threat now is counterfeit pills,” he said. “If it is not prescribed by a doctor and dispensed by a pharmacist, then people have a 45% chance that they will die if they take a pill from a friend or off the street.
“Four out of 10 counterfeit pills contain lethal doses of fentanyl,” he said. “That is the message we have to get out.”
Fortunately, not all opioid overdoses lead to death, if the user gets either an intranasal or intramuscular shot of naloxone quickly into their system. Naloxone is a drug that reverses the opioid’s effects by restoring the overdose victim’s breathing. It also has no potential for abuse, he said. In 2019, the K-9 Defender Fund provided the Bogata Police Department’s K-9 officer with a buddy bag and naloxone reversal kit, noting that officers were responding to more and more opioid overdose calls.
Salter noted the illegal drug trade now with fentanyl, as with all illicit drugs in the past, is about money.
“It is the profit margins that fuel fentanyl sales,” he said.
Salter includes that in his PowerPoint, with a slide saying a kilogram of fentanyl could bring between $1 million to $2 million while the same amount of heroin would generate $80,000 on the street.
Contrary to popular belief that officers want to see addicts locked behind bars, Salter said opioid addicts should get treatment, not jail time.
“We are putting the drug dealers and traffickers in jail, not the addicts,” he said. “Addicts need treatment because if you treat the addict you take away the demand.”
The police chief said he would be glad to share information about illegal drug use with area schools, churches or at civic group meetings. For information, contact Salter at 903-737-4100 or rsalter@paristexas.gov.
