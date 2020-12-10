BLOSSOM — According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motorcycle collided with a tractor Wednesday afternoon trying to pass the farm vehicle on FM 195.
Justin Woods, 30, of Paris, was driving his motorcycle with passenger Crystal Bennett, 40, northbound on the highway at an unsafe speed, Trooper Mark Tackett said.
“Woods was coming out of a curve and took faulty evasive action to the right,” he said, when the motorcycle collided with the tractor, which was pulling into a driveway at the time. After the collision, the motorcycle slid along the roadway. Neither rider was wearing a helmet, and both were taken to Paris Regional Medical Center for injuries that were not life-threatening. No alcohol or drugs were involved in the accident, he said.
